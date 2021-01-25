Recap: MICDS gets by Francis Howell

MICDS got by Francis Howell 44-41 Monday at Lindbergh.
Ellie Gira was the leading scorer for MICDS with 10 points.
MICDS (9-4) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Francis Howell (3-5) will host Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
