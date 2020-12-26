 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS gets by Lafayette
MICDS got by visiting Lafayette 52-49 Saturday.

Andrya Roach was the leading scorer for Lafayette with 14 points and Brynn Jeffries added 12.

MICDS (4-2) will host Kirkwood on Monday at 4 p.m. Lafayette (6-4) will host Pattonville on Monday at 2 p.m.

