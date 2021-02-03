 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS gets by Nerinx Hall
MICDS got by Nerinx Hall 42-39 Wednesday at Nerinx Hall.

Ellie Gira led MICDS with 14 points and Binta Fall added 12. Mackenzie Duff led the way for Nerinx Hall with 14 points.

MICDS (13-4) will host Carnahan on Friday at 6 p.m. Nerinx Hall (7-10) plays at St. Joseph's on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

