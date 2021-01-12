Recap: MICDS rolls past Ladue

Zaire Harrell had a game-high 25 points to lead MICDS to a 58-28 win over visiting Ladue Tuesday.
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Cardinal Ritter gets back to basics in victory against St. Dominic
-
Highmark bounces back with help from dad as Westminster wins tournament title
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
Also finishing in double figures for MICDS was Binta Fall with 14 points.
MICDS (7-3) goes on the road to play John Burroughs on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Ladue (6-4) plays at home against Duchesne on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.