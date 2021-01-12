 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS rolls past Ladue
Zaire Harrell had a game-high 25 points to lead MICDS to a 58-28 win over visiting Ladue Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for MICDS was Binta Fall with 14 points.

MICDS (7-3) goes on the road to play John Burroughs on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Ladue (6-4) plays at home against Duchesne on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

