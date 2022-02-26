 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: MICDS rolls past Ladue

MICDS rolled past visiting Ladue 54-24 Saturday.

Ellie Gira led the way for MICDS with 15 points and Binta Fall added 11. Mya Mann led the way for Ladue with 11 points.

MICDS (19-6) goes on the road to play Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

