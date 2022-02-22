 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: MICDS topples Gateway Legacy Christian

MICDS toppled visiting Gateway Legacy Christian 46-31 Tuesday.

Ellie Gira led MICDS with 18 points.

MICDS (18-6) hosts Lutheran North on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian (12-12) goes on the road to play Vashon on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

