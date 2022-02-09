 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: MICDS topples Holt

MICDS toppled Holt 30-17 Wednesday at Holt.

Zaire Harrell led the way for MICDS with 11 points.

MICDS (15-5) plays at John Burroughs on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Holt (5-16) will host Francis Howell Central on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

