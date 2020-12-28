 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS tops Kirkwood
MICDS topped visiting Kirkwood 37-25 Monday.

Zaire Harrell led MICDS with 15 points and Binta Fall added 12.

MICDS (5-2) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at noon. Kirkwood (2-5) plays at home against Lafayette on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

