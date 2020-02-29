Recap: MICDS triumphs over Normandy

MICDS triumphed over visiting Normandy 70-10 Saturday.
The Rams shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Jessica Brooks led MICDS with 17 points.
MICDS (14-10) will host John Burroughs on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
MICDS triumphed over visiting Normandy 70-10 Saturday.
The Rams shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Jessica Brooks led MICDS with 17 points.
MICDS (14-10) will host John Burroughs on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.