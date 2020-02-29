Recap: MICDS triumphs over Normandy
0 comments

Recap: MICDS triumphs over Normandy

  • 0
Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months

MICDS triumphed over visiting Normandy 70-10 Saturday.

The Rams shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Jessica Brooks led MICDS with 17 points.

MICDS (14-10) will host John Burroughs on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports