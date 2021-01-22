 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS triumphs over Principia
MICDS triumphed over Principia 65-21 Friday at Principia.

Brianna Desai was the leading scorer for MICDS with 20 points and Zaire Harrell added 11.

MICDS (8-4) travels to Francis Howell on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Principia (1-5) hosts Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

