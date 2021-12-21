 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: MICDS triumphs over Ursuline
0 comments

Recap: MICDS triumphs over Ursuline

  • 0

MICDS triumphed over Ursuline 56-19 Tuesday at Ursuline.

MICDS (5-2) plays at home against Kirkwood on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Ursuline (1-4) will host St. Charles on Tuesday, December 28 at 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News