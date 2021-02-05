 Skip to main content
Recap: Miller Career defeats Northwest Academy
Miller Career defeated Northwest Academy 48-43 Friday at Northwest Academy.

Kali Snow led Northwest Academy with 26 points and Raven Sims added 17. The leading rebounder for Northwest Academy was Kali Snow (19)

Miller Career (4-6) will host Lutheran North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Northwest Academy (0-8) travels to Principia on Monday at 6 p.m.

