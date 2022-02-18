Recap: Miller Career defeats Parkway North

Miller Career defeated visiting Parkway North 43-38 Friday.
Madison Adolphsen led the way for Parkway North with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Parkway North was Malina Roberson (8)
Parkway North (7-16) plays at Eureka on Monday at 6 p.m.
