Recap: Moberly downs Francis Howell North

Moberly downed visiting Francis Howell North 57-49 Monday.
Moberly (1-1) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (2-10) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Moberly downed visiting Francis Howell North 57-49 Monday.
Moberly (1-1) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (2-10) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.