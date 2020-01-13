Recap: Moberly downs Francis Howell North
Recap: Moberly downs Francis Howell North

Moberly downed visiting Francis Howell North 57-49 Monday.

Moberly (1-1) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (2-10) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

