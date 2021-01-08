 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Monroe City triumphs over Clopton
0 comments

Recap: Monroe City triumphs over Clopton

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Monroe City triumphed over Clopton 71-33 Friday at Clopton.

Hallie Dyer led Monroe City with 20 points, while Haley Hagan finished with 18 and Riley Quinn added 15.

Clopton (3-4) hosts North Callaway on Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports