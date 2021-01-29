 Skip to main content
Recap: Montgomery County downs Battle
Recap: Montgomery County downs Battle

Montgomery County downed visiting Battle 54-45 Friday.

Taylor Flake led the way for Montgomery County with 16 points and Renee Finke added 12. Keshai Hayes was the leading scorer for Battle with 14 points and Nautica Washington added 10.

Montgomery County (10-6) visits Van-Far on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

