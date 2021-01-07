Recap: Montgomery County downs Hermann

Montgomery County downed visiting Hermann 48-39 Thursday.
-
Hannah Grosse led Hermann with 8 points.
Montgomery County (5-3) hosts New Bloomfield on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Hermann (4-5) hosts North Callaway on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
