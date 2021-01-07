 Skip to main content
Recap: Montgomery County downs Hermann
Montgomery County downed visiting Hermann 48-39 Thursday.

Hannah Grosse led Hermann with 8 points.

Montgomery County (5-3) hosts New Bloomfield on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Hermann (4-5) hosts North Callaway on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Sports