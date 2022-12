Malia Rodgers had a game-high 25 points to lead Montgomery County to a 40-33 win over visiting New Haven Wednesday.

Brenna Langenberg was the leading scorer for New Haven with 15 points and Alayna Lagemann added 10.

Montgomery County (3-0) plays at home against Hermann on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. New Haven (1-1) plays at home against Wellsville on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.