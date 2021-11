Malia Rodgers had a game-high 25 points to lead Montgomery County to a 67-65 win over South Callaway Monday at South Callaway.

Also finishing in double figures for Montgomery County was Bailey Fischer with 19 points.

Montgomery County (1-0) hosts Clopton on Monday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. South Callaway (0-1) goes on the road to play Hermann on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m.