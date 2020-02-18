Recap: Montgomery County handily defeats Elsberry
Recap: Montgomery County handily defeats Elsberry

Montgomery County handily defeated visiting Elsberry 46-23 Tuesday.

Taylor Flake led Montgomery County with 12 points, while Renee Finke finished with 10 and Sam Queathem added 10.

Montgomery County (12-6) will host Van-Far on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

