Recap: Montgomery County handily defeats Elsberry

Montgomery County handily defeated visiting Elsberry 46-23 Tuesday.
Taylor Flake led Montgomery County with 12 points, while Renee Finke finished with 10 and Sam Queathem added 10.
Montgomery County (12-6) will host Van-Far on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
