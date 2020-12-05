Recap: Montgomery County slips past Clopton

Montgomery County outlasted visiting Clopton 63-62 in overtime on Saturday.
Sam Queathem led Montgomery County with 19 points, while Renee Finke finished with 11 and Taylor Flake added 11. Caragan Lockard was the leading scorer for Clopton with 31 points.
Montgomery County (2-1) travels to New Haven on Thursday at 6 p.m. Clopton (1-2) hosts North Callaway on Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m.
