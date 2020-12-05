 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Montgomery County slips past Clopton
0 comments

Recap: Montgomery County slips past Clopton

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Montgomery County outlasted visiting Clopton 63-62 in overtime on Saturday.

Sam Queathem led Montgomery County with 19 points, while Renee Finke finished with 11 and Taylor Flake added 11. Caragan Lockard was the leading scorer for Clopton with 31 points.

Montgomery County (2-1) travels to New Haven on Thursday at 6 p.m. Clopton (1-2) hosts North Callaway on Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports