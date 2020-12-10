Recap: Montgomery County slips past New Haven

Montgomery County slipped past New Haven 42-41 Thursday at New Haven.
Taylor Flake was the leading scorer for Montgomery County with 14 points and Renee Finke added 11. Ellie Westermeyer was the leading scorer for New Haven with 8 points.
Montgomery County (3-1) will host North Callaway on Monday, December 21 at 6 p.m. New Haven (2-2) travels to Pacific on Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m.
