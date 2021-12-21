 Skip to main content
Recap: Montgomery County topples Monroe City
Montgomery County toppled visiting Monroe City 41-27 Tuesday.

Malia Rodgers led Montgomery County with 12 points. Mari Gares led the way for Monroe City with 12 points.

Montgomery County (7-3) goes on the road to play Hermann on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m.

