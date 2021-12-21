Recap: Montgomery County topples Monroe City

Montgomery County toppled visiting Monroe City 41-27 Tuesday.
-
Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 4
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
Malia Rodgers led Montgomery County with 12 points. Mari Gares led the way for Monroe City with 12 points.
Montgomery County (7-3) goes on the road to play Hermann on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.