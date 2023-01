Malia Rodgers had a game-high 25 points to lead Montgomery County to a 64-27 win over visiting Wright City Thursday.

Also contributing to Montgomery County's win were Maddy Queathem (9), Carson Flake (8) and Olivia Shaw (8). Jasmin Simpson led the way for Wright City with 20 points.

Montgomery County (13-4) goes on the road to play Hermann on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Wright City (6-10) will host St. Charles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.