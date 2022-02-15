 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Nashville breezes by Pinckneyville

Nashville breezed by visiting Pinckneyville 45-25 Tuesday.

Alyssa Cole led Nashville with 16 points. Emily Baggett led the way for Pinckneyville with 9 points.

Pinckneyville ends its season with a 6-6 record.

