Recap: Nashville downs Breese Central

Nashville downed Breese Central 39-30 Friday at Breese Central.

Alyssa Cole was the leading scorer for Nashville with 24 points. Haley Ottenschnieder led Breese Central with 16 points.

Breese Central closes out the season with a record of 19-9.

