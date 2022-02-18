Recap: Nashville downs Breese Central

Nashville downed Breese Central 39-30 Friday at Breese Central.
Alyssa Cole was the leading scorer for Nashville with 24 points. Haley Ottenschnieder led Breese Central with 16 points.
Breese Central closes out the season with a record of 19-9.
ST. PETERS — Chloe Reed acted as though it was nothing special.
WELDON SPRING — Morgan Davis just needed a little time to find her niche.
Abby Williams likes to take charge.
TROY — Norah Gum was all business Tuesday.
ST. CHARLES — In her team's first meeting with Orchard Farm, Mia Nicastro uncharacteristically struggled offensively.
Mater Dei made 11 3-pointers and pulled away for a 50-21 victory over Columbia on Monday in the Class 2A Freeburg Regional.
FREEBURG — It wasn’t always easy Monday, but the Freeburg High girls basketball team got the result it was seeking.
TROY — Triad's Feb. 8 game against the Highland Bulldogs was still firmly engrained on the mind of girls basketball head coach Josh Hunt.
TROY, Ill. — Avery Bohnenstiehl didn't hesitate.
The ice and snow that hit the area Thursday forced the postponement of most of the Illinois girls basketball regional finals.
