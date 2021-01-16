Recap: Nerinx Hall edges Lutheran North

Nerinx Hall edged visiting Lutheran North 52-50 Saturday.
Cynaa Coleman led Lutheran North with 13 points, while Raven Addison finished with 11 and Taleah Dilworth added 11.
Nerinx Hall (4-8) travels to Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran North (7-3) hosts Whitfield on Friday at 5 p.m.
