Recap: Nerinx Hall edges Lutheran North
Nerinx Hall edged visiting Lutheran North 52-50 Saturday.

Cynaa Coleman led Lutheran North with 13 points, while Raven Addison finished with 11 and Taleah Dilworth added 11.

Nerinx Hall (4-8) travels to Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran North (7-3) hosts Whitfield on Friday at 5 p.m.

