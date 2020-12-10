Recap: Nerinx Hall handily defeats Sullivan

Mackenzie Duff had a game-high 27 points to lead Nerinx Hall to a 58-36 win over Sullivan Thursday at Sullivan.
The Markers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Nerinx Hall was Ella Gaona with 16 points.
Nerinx Hall (2-2) hosts John Burroughs on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Sullivan (1-4) will host Owensville on Monday at 7 p.m.
