Recap: Nerinx Hall tops Ursuline

Mackenzie Duff had a game-high 29 points to lead Nerinx Hall to a 52-42 win over Ursuline Thursday at Ursuline.
Addie Rhea led Ursuline with 12 points and Hannah Scherzinger added 11. The leading rebounder for Nerinx Hall was Mackenzie Duff (9).
Nerinx Hall (9-10) visits St. Dominic on Thursday, February 18 at 6 p.m. Ursuline (9-7) plays at home against Visitation on Friday at 4 p.m.
