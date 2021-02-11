 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Nerinx Hall tops Ursuline
0 comments

Recap: Nerinx Hall tops Ursuline

  • 0

Mackenzie Duff had a game-high 29 points to lead Nerinx Hall to a 52-42 win over Ursuline Thursday at Ursuline.

Addie Rhea led Ursuline with 12 points and Hannah Scherzinger added 11. The leading rebounder for Nerinx Hall was Mackenzie Duff (9).

Nerinx Hall (9-10) visits St. Dominic on Thursday, February 18 at 6 p.m. Ursuline (9-7) plays at home against Visitation on Friday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports