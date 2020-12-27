 Skip to main content
Recap: Nerinx Hall triumphs over University City
Nerinx Hall triumphed over University City 70-12 Sunday at Visitation.

Mackenzie Duff led the way for Nerinx Hall with 24 points and Ella Gaona added 13.

Nerinx Hall (3-4) plays at home against St. Joseph's on Monday at 11:30 a.m. University City (0-5) visits Visitation on Monday at 10 a.m.

