Recap: Nerinx Hall triumphs over University City

Nerinx Hall triumphed over University City 70-12 Sunday at Visitation.
Mackenzie Duff led the way for Nerinx Hall with 24 points and Ella Gaona added 13.
Nerinx Hall (3-4) plays at home against St. Joseph's on Monday at 11:30 a.m. University City (0-5) visits Visitation on Monday at 10 a.m.
