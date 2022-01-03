 Skip to main content
Recap: New Athens downs Trico
New Athens downed visiting Trico 46-39 Monday.

Kaylee Juenger led the way for New Athens with 14 points.

New Athens (6-5) goes on the road to play Valmeyer on Thursday, January 13 at 6 p.m. Trico (1-7) hosts Marissa on Saturday, January 22 at 5 p.m.

