Recap: New Athens downs Trico

New Athens downed visiting Trico 46-39 Monday.
Kaylee Juenger led the way for New Athens with 14 points.
New Athens (6-5) goes on the road to play Valmeyer on Thursday, January 13 at 6 p.m. Trico (1-7) hosts Marissa on Saturday, January 22 at 5 p.m.
