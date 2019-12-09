Subscribe for 99¢

New Athens rolled past Valmeyer 44-17 Monday at Valmeyer.

Lexi Davis led the way for Valmeyer with 8 points.

New Athens (4-3) plays at home against Trico on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (1-5) plays at Marissa on Thursday at 6 p.m.

