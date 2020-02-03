Recap: New Athens slips past Red Bud

New Athens trailed by 11 at halftime and 13 after three quarters but rallied for a 40-39 win over Red Bud Monday.
Madi Stewart was the leading scorer for New Athens with 17 points.
Red Bud (11-15) will host Marissa on Thursday at 6 p.m.
