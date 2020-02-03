Recap: New Athens slips past Red Bud
0 comments

Recap: New Athens slips past Red Bud

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

New Athens trailed by 11 at halftime and 13 after three quarters but rallied for a 40-39 win over Red Bud Monday.

Madi Stewart was the leading scorer for New Athens with 17 points.

Red Bud (11-15) will host Marissa on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports