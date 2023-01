Mallory Kimbrell posted 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead New Athens past Valmeyer 39-25 Saturday at Chester.

Also finishing in double figures for New Athens was Ainslee Sullivan with 12 points. The other leading rebounder for New Athens was Kaylee Juenger (8).

New Athens (7-9) plays at home against Valmeyer on Thursday at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (5-10) plays at home against Gibault on Monday at 6 p.m.