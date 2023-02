New Athens got double-doubles from Kaylee Juenger (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Mallory Kimbrell (12 points, 15 rebounds) defeating visiting Dupo 44-32 Thursday.

Abby Meyer also contributed 9 points to New Athens's win. The other leading rebounder for New Athens was Ainslee Sullivan (8).

New Athens (10-11) will host Marissa on Saturday at 1 p.m. Dupo (11-11) plays at home against Gibault on Monday at 5 p.m.