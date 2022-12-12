 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: New Haven gets by Pacific

New Haven got by Pacific 32-29 Monday at Pacific.

New Haven (3-2) hosts Silex on Monday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific (2-4) plays at Union on Thursday at 7 p.m.

