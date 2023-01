Brenna Langenberg had a game-high 26 points to lead New Haven to a 67-38 win over Liberty Christian Academy Tuesday at Hermann.

Also finishing in double figures for New Haven was Liz Luecke with 15 points. Alli Meyer led Liberty Christian Academy with 16 points, while Anna Meyer finished with 12 and Lauren Moss added 10.

New Haven (9-8) goes on the road to play Hermann on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Liberty Christian Academy (3-3) visits St. Clair on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.