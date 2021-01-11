Recap: New Haven slips past Russellville

New Haven outlasted visiting Russellville 30-29 in zero overtimes on Monday.
Mackenzie Wilson led the way for New Haven with 14 points.
New Haven (5-4) visits South Callaway on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
