Recap: Nokomis rolls past Gillespie

Audrey Sabol had a game-high 26 points to lead Nokomis to a 54-25 win over Gillespie Tuesday at Carlinville.
Hailey Engelman also contributed 8 points to Nokomis's win. Madison Niemeyer was the leading scorer for Gillespie with 14 points.
Nokomis (9-2) will host Greenfield, Illinois on Wednesday at noon. Gillespie (5-6) plays at Carlinville on Wednesday at noon.
