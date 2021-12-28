 Skip to main content
Recap: Nokomis rolls past Gillespie
Recap: Nokomis rolls past Gillespie

Audrey Sabol had a game-high 26 points to lead Nokomis to a 54-25 win over Gillespie Tuesday at Carlinville.

Hailey Engelman also contributed 8 points to Nokomis's win. Madison Niemeyer was the leading scorer for Gillespie with 14 points.

Nokomis (9-2) will host Greenfield, Illinois on Wednesday at noon. Gillespie (5-6) plays at Carlinville on Wednesday at noon.

