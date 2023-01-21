 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Nokomis rolls past Granite City

Nokomis rolled past visiting Granite City 72-42 Saturday.

Kaylyn Wiley was the leading scorer for Granite City with 22 points. The leading rebounder for Granite City was Alexis Ruiz (8)

