Recap: Nokomis rolls past Granite City StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 21, 2023 Nokomis rolled past visiting Granite City 72-42 Saturday.Kaylyn Wiley was the leading scorer for Granite City with 22 points. The leading rebounder for Granite City was Alexis Ruiz (8)