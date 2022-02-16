 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: North County handily defeats Seckman

  • 0

North County handily defeated visiting Seckman 49-26 Wednesday.

Abby Coe led the way for Seckman with 8 points.

North County (9-3) hosts Union on Monday at 7 p.m. Seckman (6-15) plays at home against Oakville on Friday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News