Recap: North County handily defeats Seckman

North County handily defeated visiting Seckman 49-26 Wednesday.
Abby Coe led the way for Seckman with 8 points.
North County (9-3) hosts Union on Monday at 7 p.m. Seckman (6-15) plays at home against Oakville on Friday at 4 p.m.
Three Breese Central players scored in double figures and the Cougars pulled away in the second half to defeat Freeburg and gain a share of the conference title.
ST. PETERS — Chloe Reed acted as though it was nothing special.
WELDON SPRING — Morgan Davis just needed a little time to find her niche.
ST. CHARLES — In her team's first meeting with Orchard Farm, Mia Nicastro uncharacteristically struggled offensively.
Abby Williams likes to take charge.
TROY — Norah Gum was all business Tuesday.
Brooklyn Rhodes scored 20 points to help Whitfield to a 49-46 win over Lift For Life in a battle of defending state champions on Friday at Whitfield.
Mater Dei made 11 3-pointers and pulled away for a 50-21 victory over Columbia on Monday in the Class 2A Freeburg Regional.
FREEBURG — It wasn’t always easy Monday, but the Freeburg High girls basketball team got the result it was seeking.
TROY — Triad's Feb. 8 game against the Highland Bulldogs was still firmly engrained on the mind of girls basketball head coach Josh Hunt.
