Recap: North County triumphs over Festus

North County triumphed over visiting Festus 77-33 Monday.
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Eureka survives Parkway South; Oakville nips Lindbergh in OT
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
-
Girls basketball roundup: Collins' buzzer beater lifts Hancock past Bayless in district opener
Josie Allen led Festus with 14 points.
North County (17-2) plays at home against Farmington on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.