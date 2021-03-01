 Skip to main content
Recap: North County triumphs over Festus
Recap: North County triumphs over Festus

North County triumphed over visiting Festus 77-33 Monday.

Josie Allen led Festus with 14 points.

North County (17-2) plays at home against Farmington on Thursday at 6 p.m.

