Recap: North County triumphs over Northwest Cedar Hill
Recap: North County triumphs over Northwest Cedar Hill

North County triumphed over Northwest Cedar Hill 63-27 Monday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Grace Eimer led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with 8 points.

North County (6-3) will host Mehlville on Tuesday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-6) plays at home against St. Clair on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

