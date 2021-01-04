 Skip to main content
Recap: North County triumphs over Northwest Cedar Hill
North County triumphed over visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 76-32 Monday.

Grace Eimer led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with 13 points.

North County (7-1) visits Herculaneum on Wednesday, January 13 at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-5) visits St. Clair on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

