North Point trailed by 15 at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 43-40 win over Winfield Friday at Winfield.

Emma Wilke was the leading scorer for North Point with 18 points and Morgan Robinson added 13.

North Point (2-13) goes on the road to play St. Charles West on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Winfield (11-4) visits Bowling Green on Monday at 6:50 p.m.