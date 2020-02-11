Recap: Northwest Academy downs Gateway Science Academy
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Academy downs Gateway Science Academy

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Northwest Academy got double-doubles from Kali Snow (12 points, 15 rebounds) and Keisha Watkins (21 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Gateway Science Academy 48-40 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Northwest Academy was Raven Sims with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Northwest Academy was Alika Snow (10).

Northwest Academy (10-7) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (2-6) travels to Roosevelt on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports