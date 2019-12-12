Keisha Watkins had a game-high 30 points to lead Northwest Academy to a 51-27 win over visiting Medicine and Bioscience Thursday.
Also finishing in double figures for Northwest Academy was Makyla Gary with 10 points. Kaliyah Jackson led Medicine and Bioscience with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Northwest Academy were Raven Sims (9) and Janay Rollins (8). The leading rebounder for Medicine and Bioscience was Kaliyah Jackson (11)
Northwest Academy (2-2) will host Brentwood on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-3) hosts Blue Knights on Monday at 4:30 p.m.