Recap: Northwest Academy triumphs over McKinley

Northwest Academy got double-doubles from Makyla Gary (16 points, 14 rebounds) and Kali Snow (16 points, 14 rebounds) and Keisha Watkins (17 points, 11 rebounds) defeating McKinley 68-21 Thursday at McKinley.
The Hornets shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Northwest Academy was Raven Sims with 17 points. The other leading rebounder for Northwest Academy was Alika Snow (9).
Northwest Academy (8-7) will host Brentwood on Friday, February 7 at 4:30 p.m. McKinley (6-6) will host Rosati-Kain on Monday, February 17 at 6 p.m.