Recap: Northwest Academy triumphs over Roosevelt

Kali Snow posted 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Northwest Academy over visiting Roosevelt 59-22 Tuesday.
Northwest Academy had a decided advantage from the field making 29 of 56 compared to Roosevelts six of 17. Also finishing in double figures for Northwest Academy were Keisha Watkins (21) and Makyla Gary (12). The other leading rebounder for Northwest Academy was Janay Rollins (8).
Northwest Academy (5-6) plays at home against Cleveland on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Roosevelt (2-11) hosts Soldan on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:15 p.m.