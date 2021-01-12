 Skip to main content
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Affton
Northwest Cedar Hill beat Affton 47-31 Tuesday at Affton.

Haley Yount led Northwest Cedar Hill with 15 points and Grace Eimer added 11.

Northwest Cedar Hill (5-6) will host Cuba on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Affton (0-9) plays at home against DuBourg on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Sports