Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Affton

Northwest Cedar Hill beat Affton 47-31 Tuesday at Affton.
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Cardinal Ritter gets back to basics in victory against St. Dominic
-
Highmark bounces back with help from dad as Westminster wins tournament title
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
Haley Yount led Northwest Cedar Hill with 15 points and Grace Eimer added 11.
Northwest Cedar Hill (5-6) will host Cuba on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Affton (0-9) plays at home against DuBourg on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.